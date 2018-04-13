Bridgette is so funny! She is a talker and will chat away while exploring the nooks and crannies of a room. She is great with people, but isn’t clingy. Interested in learning more? The best thing to do is visit this cat between 10am and 4:30pm Monday through Saturday visit the Santa Barbara Humane Society at 5399 Overpass Road. If you can’t come and introduce yourself to the kitty, go ahead and contact us at 805-964-4777 between 10 am and 5 pm Monday - Saturday or email us at faryn@sbhumanesociety.org.

