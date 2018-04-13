WEATHER »

Courtesy Photo

Bridgette

By (Contact)

Bridgette is so funny! She is a talker and will chat away while exploring the nooks and crannies of a room. She is great with people, but isn’t clingy. Interested in learning more? The best thing to do is visit this cat between 10am and 4:30pm Monday through Saturday visit the Santa Barbara Humane Society at 5399 Overpass Road. If you can’t come and introduce yourself to the kitty, go ahead and contact us at 805-964-4777 between 10 am and 5 pm Monday - Saturday or email us at faryn@sbhumanesociety.org.

To check out more adoptable pets, visit: SBHS

C.A.R.E.4Paws is opening a new mobile clinic! Read more here

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Music Academy Announces New Season, New Partnership

London Symphony Orchestra to Host Fellows and Perform in Santa Barbara

Democrats Endorse Eddie Hsueh in Sheriff’s Race

Central Committee says he shares their "Democratic values and priorities."

Arts Festivals Still Reeling from Fire and Flood

PuppetPalooza is struggling to pay its vendors and creditors.

Crime Rates Are Down, But Police Use of Force Is Up for Discussion

Chief Luhnow Takes Tough Questions from the Council

Will Traffic and Parking at the New Target Be a Problem?

Residents raise their concerns at a neighborhood meeting.