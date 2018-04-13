‘A Quiet Place’ Ushers in Return of Creativity and Suspense in Horror

Audiences dare not make a sound. John Krasinski shows mastery of the horror genre, despite A Quiet Place being the first scary movie he’s directed. In the film, a species of blind creature hunts humans using hyper sensitive hearing. The Abbott Family: husband Lee (Krasinski), wife Evelyn (Emily Blunt), deaf daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds), and sons Marcus and Beau (Noah Jupe and Cade Woodward) must live silently in order to hide from these mysterious monsters. The script, setting, and production are original and fantastically constructed. Krasinski and Blunt are married to each other in real life and Simmonds is also deaf in real life, which gives a strong sense of believability to the hauntingly realistic performances. A Quiet Place has reinvigorated modern thriller storytelling, hopefully putting to rest lazy jump-scare tactics and ushering in the return of creativity and suspense in horror.

