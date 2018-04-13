WEATHER »

Courtesy Photo

‘A Quiet Place’ Ushers in Return of Creativity and Suspense in Horror

Script, Setting, and Production are Original and Fantastically Constructed

By

Audiences dare not make a sound. John Krasinski shows mastery of the horror genre, despite A Quiet Place being the first scary movie he’s directed. In the film, a species of blind creature hunts humans using hyper sensitive hearing. The Abbott Family: husband Lee (Krasinski), wife Evelyn (Emily Blunt), deaf daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds), and sons Marcus and Beau (Noah Jupe and Cade Woodward) must live silently in order to hide from these mysterious monsters. The script, setting, and production are original and fantastically constructed. Krasinski and Blunt are married to each other in real life and Simmonds is also deaf in real life, which gives a strong sense of believability to the hauntingly realistic performances. A Quiet Place has reinvigorated modern thriller storytelling, hopefully putting to rest lazy jump-scare tactics and ushering in the return of creativity and suspense in horror.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Music Academy Announces New Season, New Partnership

London Symphony Orchestra to Host Fellows and Perform in Santa Barbara

Democrats Endorse Eddie Hsueh in Sheriff’s Race

Central Committee says he shares their "Democratic values and priorities."

Arts Festivals Still Reeling from Fire and Flood

PuppetPalooza is struggling to pay its vendors and creditors.

Crime Rates Are Down, But Police Use of Force Is Up for Discussion

Chief Luhnow Takes Tough Questions from the Council

Will Traffic and Parking at the New Target Be a Problem?

Residents raise their concerns at a neighborhood meeting.