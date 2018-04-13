A Remarkable Sister

I enjoyed Erika Carlos’s tribute to Sister Pauline in the April 5 edition of the Independent.

Having worked with Sr. Pauline for 23 years, I would like to add that she was a keen business woman, juggling multiple tasks, including bookkeeping and payroll, that required concentration and precision.

When she retired from the Retreat & Conference portion of La Casa to the Center over 10 years ago, three positions were created to assure everything continued to run smoothly in her absence.

As we parted ways at her farewell luncheon held at the Unitarian Church last February, I realized that like many others with whom she interacted, in all the years we spent together, there were no problems between us.

And, I was always grateful when she said a prayer on my behalf.

I felt she had a hotline to the Divine.