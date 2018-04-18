WEATHER »

Folding Bike Kudos

By

I applaud Traffic Solutions for contracting with the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition to administer their “earn a folding bicycle” program. Those who embrace active personal transportation can use the bikes to get to and from the train station on the Pacific Surfliner commuter train that serves commuters from Carpinteria to as far south as Simi Valley. My understanding is that over 150 people signed up to earn a folding bicycle so far at http://tinyurl.com/EarnAFoldingBike

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Awareness and Practice Can Help Overcome Hidden Biases

Westmont College associate professor Carmel Saad lectures on the issue.

Goleta’s Mayor and Council Races Filling Out

So far, one candidate each for two council seats and mayor's spot.

Macing Incident at State Street Hamburger Restaurant Causes Controversy

Despite questions of legality, no charges against live video streamer.

Music Academy Announces New Season, New Partnership

London Symphony Orchestra to host fellows and perform in Santa Barbara.

Democrats Endorse Eddie Hsueh in Sheriff’s Race

Central Committee says he shares their "Democratic values and priorities."