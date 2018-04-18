Folding Bike Kudos

I applaud Traffic Solutions for contracting with the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition to administer their “earn a folding bicycle” program. Those who embrace active personal transportation can use the bikes to get to and from the train station on the Pacific Surfliner commuter train that serves commuters from Carpinteria to as far south as Simi Valley. My understanding is that over 150 people signed up to earn a folding bicycle so far at http://tinyurl.com/EarnAFoldingBike
