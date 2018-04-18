It’s Time to Spring into Fitness

The New Year has come and gone, and although we stepped into 2018 a few short months ago, many people have already done away with their fitness resolutions and resumed their old, unhealthy habits. The gym visits have tapered off, the fad diets have faded, and the excitement of achieving that weight-loss goal has dimmed.

But it doesn’t have to be that way! Our lives change rapidly — just like the seasons — and spring is a time when everything comes back to life more beautiful and vibrant than before. So why not allow the change of the season to reinvigorate your goals and get you back on track to living your healthiest and best life?

Here are four tips to help you spring into action:

(1) Get outdoors. The grass is green, the flowers are in bloom, and the weather is gorgeous. Santa Barbara offers the perfect landscape to exercise outside. You can go for a hike, run on the beach, bike, stand-up paddleboard, or join an outdoor workout class.

(2) Try something new. We all have that one activity that we’ve always wanted to try. Well, now’s the time. Sign up for that hiking club, enjoy a night on the town salsa dancing, or get out those old roller skates and invite friends to cruise down Cabrillo.

(3) Enjoy seasonal fruits and vegetables. If you are looking to clean up your diet and are bored with the same old foods, try a few new recipes using fruits and vegetables of the season. Some of these healthy delights include Swiss chard, rhubarb, and strawberries. For bonus points, plant your own garden. Studies show that gardening can burn between 200-400 calories per hour.

(4) Get friends and family involved. Having someone to motivate you can make all the difference in achieving your fitness goal. In fact, research has found that people are more likely to lose weight if their exercise buddy is also losing weight.

So step outside, try something new, revamp your diet, and have a great time with a friend or family member while you’re at it. What matters most is that you’re staying active, preserving your health, and having fun.

fitnessevolutionsb.com