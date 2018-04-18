WEATHER »

Jogging the Goleta Slough

By

It’s only fifteen minutes away
By the flying of my legs.
Right foot and then the left.
I’ll set a nice slow even pace
With no one to share this race.

It’s just me, myself and I
Off on my daily jogging ritual.
I’m trapped by my new addiction
And off and running to the Slough.

My breath comes in short gasps.
Heart pounding, lungs seeming to burst.
Will I make it? Will I last?
Suddenly, my second wind takes over
Leaving my mind free to rove.

The body automatic and mind complete.
My thoughts flit faster than the feet.
“Just give it full concentration
And leave the rest far behind.
All the day’s anger and aggravations.”

How quickly I come upon the Slough.
It’s rather primitive you know.
(Even though it parallels Hwy. 101).
This wildlife preserve and retreat
Finally merging into Goleta beach

A bicycle path leads meandering.
I pass other humans on the scene
Infringing on nature’s sanctuary.
All busily doing their own thing.
This haven for seagulls and me.

Mystery abounds, for I’ve been told
An Indian village once stood.And buried beneath this very Slough.
A Captain Cabrillo of Spanish fame.
And pirate treasure of jewels and gold.

I’m caught up in the beauty of the scene.
In the mystery and the history of it all.
And as I turn around and head for home
I know tomorrow I’ll return once again
To the call of my waiting jogging shoes.

