Paul Wellman

Athletes of the Week: Hunter May and Aliyah Huerta-Leipner

S.B. Athletic Round Table Honors San Marcos Swimmer, San Marcos Softballer

Hunter May, San Marcos swimming

The sophomore’s time of 1:58.19 in the 200 IM broke the school record of 1:58.64 set in 1999 by Olympic swimmer Mark Warkentin. In other events at the Mt. SAC Invitational, he swam on the Royals’ record-setting 200 medley and 400 free relay teams.

Aliyah Huerta-Leipner, San Marcos softball

Her slugging percentage was off the charts in a 21-4 win over Ventura, as she slugged three home runs and two doubles in five at-bats. The senior took the mound against Lakewood–St. Joseph, hurling a four-hitter in a 4-2 victory.

