Game of the Week: Dos Pueblos vs. S.B. High Baseball

Chargers Take On Dons in Games at Both Home Fields

If both teams continue their winning ways of late, this three-game series will be an epic showdown for the Channel League championship. With a 13-game winning streak, DP’s Chargers (14-2) are one of the hottest teams anywhere. The S.B. Dons (9-6) got off to a 4-0 start in the league, and they’ll be home for the last two games of the series. 3:15pm. Tue.: Scott O’Leary Diamond, Dos Pueblos High, 7266 Alameda Ave., Goleta. Call 968-2541. Wed., Fri.: Eddie Mathews Field, S.B. High, 600 E. Canon Perdido St. Call 966-9101. Free.

