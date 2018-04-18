Make Myself at Home: Historic Gypsy Canyon Winery

On the day that I visited Gypsy Canyon Winery, eight dogs of various ages, shapes, and sizes were gathered outside the double doors of the barn, curiously watching us tour around their usual territory. Their owner, Deborah Hall, had rescued the dogs in much the same way that she rescued the winery. When she and her late husband bought the property in 1994, they discovered an old vineyard on one of the hillsides. They did some research and learned that the grapes had been planted in 1887. Hall has carefully brought those ancient “mission vines” back to life, as well as planting five acres of pinot noir grapes. The two different sets of vines now flank the entrance road as one drives through the gates of 2753 Gypsy Canyon Road. Billy Hanke Jr.

The entire property is 127 acres of rolling hills off Highway 246 in what is technically Lompoc but feels like a rural haven with its own personality, tucked between Buellton and Lompoc proper. Deborah has lovingly taken care of the grapes and the rest of the property but says it’s now time to move on.

The barn is the most impressive building at Gypsy Canyon. And the barn is not a barn at all. Currently used as office and entertaining space, the barn is a beautifully finished open room with striking natural-wood cathedral ceilings and exposed beams. The space is divided into separate functional areas, with a spacious upstairs loft overlooking it all. It was fun to have Deborah on hand to personally show me around. She pointed out the true barn door. At a glance, it looked like a stylish decorative touch. She explained, however, that it’s fully functional, allowing a forklift to drive inside. Outside the barn, French doors open onto a breathtaking scene: a large flagstone patio surrounding a saltwater pool and spa in one of the most idyllic spots imaginable. The possibilities of ways to use the barn and its grounds seem endless.

Billy Hanke Jr.