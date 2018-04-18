WEATHER »

Make Myself at Home: Historic Gypsy Canyon Winery

Historic Farmhouse and More at Gypsy Canyon

On the day that I visited Gypsy Canyon Winery, eight dogs of various ages, shapes, and sizes were gathered outside the double doors of the barn, curiously watching us tour around their usual territory. Their owner, Deborah Hall, had rescued the dogs in much the same way that she rescued the winery. When she and her late husband bought the property in 1994, they discovered an old vineyard on one of the hillsides. They did some research and learned that the grapes had been planted in 1887. Hall has carefully brought those ancient “mission vines” back to life, as well as planting five acres of pinot noir grapes. The two different sets of vines now flank the entrance road as one drives through the gates of 2753 Gypsy Canyon Road.

The entire property is 127 acres of rolling hills off Highway 246 in what is technically Lompoc but feels like a rural haven with its own personality, tucked between Buellton and Lompoc proper. Deborah has lovingly taken care of the grapes and the rest of the property but says it’s now time to move on.

The barn is the most impressive building at Gypsy Canyon. And the barn is not a barn at all. Currently used as office and entertaining space, the barn is a beautifully finished open room with striking natural-wood cathedral ceilings and exposed beams. The space is divided into separate functional areas, with a spacious upstairs loft overlooking it all. It was fun to have Deborah on hand to personally show me around. She pointed out the true barn door. At a glance, it looked like a stylish decorative touch. She explained, however, that it’s fully functional, allowing a forklift to drive inside. Outside the barn, French doors open onto a breathtaking scene: a large flagstone patio surrounding a saltwater pool and spa in one of the most idyllic spots imaginable. The possibilities of ways to use the barn and its grounds seem endless.

Beyond the barn and on the other side of the pool sits a two-bedroom farmhouse and a separate one-bedroom casita. These residences have been completely restored and updated, while still retaining their original charm. They have period details like beadboard wainscoting and arched doorways. The farmhouse has a gorgeous kitchen with glass-fronted cabinets, high-end appliances, an adorable built-in dining nook, and appropriately enough, a farmhouse sink. It’s all new, but still in keeping with its circa-1880 pedigree.

Between the two houses is a large patio topped with a trellis, perfect for al fresco entertaining. Even in broad daylight I could imagine what a romantic setting it would be after dark. I said goodbye to Deborah and the dogs to start my drive back home. With the branches of oak trees forming an archway over my car as I made my way down the gently winding lane, and vineyards stretching away on both sides, I could almost feel the history of this estate speaking to me, ready to share its stories. I hope that its next owner is ready to steward this gorgeous property into the future while retaining its storied past.

2753 Gypsy Canyon Road is currently for sale in Lompoc, listed by Randy Freed, Kellie Clenet, and Joe Ramos of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. Reach Randy at 895-1799 or randy@thesantabarbaralifestyle.com. Reach Kellie at 705-5334 or kellie@thesantabarbaralifestyle.com. Reach Joe at 680-6849 or joeramos@bhhscal.com.

Gypsy Canyon Winery and its story were recently featured in an Independent cover story by Matt Kettmann. Read more about its history here: independent.com/sbwinehistory.

