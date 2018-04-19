Celebrating Santa Barbara’s Environmental Victories and Anticipating New Challenges

Following Up on Oil Spill Fallout

ExxonMobil hopes to get people back to work in Santa Barbara soon. After Plains All American’s pipeline ruptured in 2015, Exxon was forced to shut down its operations and lay off about 200 employees. Some were reportedly relocated to Texas and others to the Middle East. Now, they are one step closer to coming home.



County energy staff recently deemed Exxon’s proposal to truck oil complete. To move forward, it needs the approval of the Planning Commission, which will likely consider the application early next year. Regardless of the decision, it is expected to be appealed to the Board of Supervisors.

According to the application, Exxon proposed a “phased restart,” which includes installing a crude-oil truck loading facility at Las Flores Canyon. It has the capability to load up to four trucks at a time and up to eight trucks in any hour, the proposal states. As many as 70 trucks would be permitted to leave the facility every day. The next step is for the county to accept bids for environmental review, explained energy expert Errin Briggs.

Paul Wellman (file)

Meanwhile, Plains’ proposal ​— ​to rebuild the ruptured Line 901 and the connecting Line 903 ​— ​is expected to be deemed complete by county energy staff this week, Briggs said. If approved by county officials sometime next year, Plains plans to build a smaller pipeline that would be what they described as “thicker than required,” particularly along the coast. The new pipe would range from 12 to 20 inches in diameter rather than the old pipe’s 24 inches. The environmental review process is expected to take about a year and be ardently opposed by environmental activists.



Venoco was not as lucky as deep-pocketed Exxon and Plains. That company filed for bankruptcy and announced last April it would shut down its operation ​— ​coincidentally the same day that Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke was in town to speak at the Reagan Ranch Center. Two of the three State Lands commissioners ​— ​Betty Yee and Gavin Newsom ​— ​had publicly stated they would deny Venoco’s plans to alter its offshore Platform Holly. An effort to plug and abandon Holly is slowly underway, Briggs explained.

Later this year, the county supervisors are expected to consider applications for more than 750 unconventional oil wells at Cat Canyon, an Orcutt oil field. Environmental activists have already promised to put up a fight. Here are the companies and the number of wells they are proposing:

ERG : 233 cyclic steaming wells

233 cyclic steaming wells Aera Energy: 296 steam flooding and cyclic steaming wells

296 steam flooding and cyclic steaming wells PetroRock Energy: 231 cyclic steaming wells

—Kelsey Brugger

