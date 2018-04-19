WEATHER »

Paul Wellman (file)

Goleta’s Library Is Seeking Volunteers

Help Needed as Location Separates from Santa Barbara System

By (Contact)

As Goleta Library swings toward separation from the Santa Barbara Public Library System on July 1, an SOS has gone out to volunteers from Director Allison Gray to help change labels and barcodes on the 75,000-item collection. The tasks range from pulling books from shelves onto carts — and keeping them in order — to scanning the new codes into the library system. A training session takes place April 21, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Lawmakers Move to Impede Offshore Oil Leases

A pair of bills aim to counter the federal government's new push for production.

More Money Available for Santa Barbara County’s Disaster Victims

The United Way is giving to Santa Barbara nonprofits and offering direct cash grants.

Santa Barbara’s Commuter Train Brings Solid Ridership and Timely Service

The first two weeks of service have seen a daily average topping 180 riders.

Animal Care for New Cuyama

County Animal Services will host free and discount pet services on April 22.

Goleta’s Library Is Seeking Volunteers

The location is separating from Santa Barbara's system and needs help changing barcodes.