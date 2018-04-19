Goleta’s Library Is Seeking Volunteers

As Goleta Library swings toward separation from the Santa Barbara Public Library System on July 1, an SOS has gone out to volunteers from Director Allison Gray to help change labels and barcodes on the 75,000-item collection. The tasks range from pulling books from shelves onto carts — and keeping them in order — to scanning the new codes into the library system. A training session takes place April 21, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
