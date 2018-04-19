WEATHER »

Courtesy Photo

Island Brewing’s Hibiscus Sunrise

New Brew Co-Made with Pink Boots Society to Promote Women in Craft Beer

By

Island Brewing Company set up shop in Carpinteria way before the current craft-brew trend took hold, with only a passion to make good beer. “When the kids left for college, I was looking for a hobby,” said owner Paul Wright. “So my wife got me a home-brew kit.” About a decade later, Wright quit his day job to start Island, one of the first craft breweries in Santa Barbara County.

Their newest release, the Hibiscus Sunrise, was produced with the Pink Boots Society, an organization dedicated to supporting women in the beer industry. “People use it as a platform to further promote and teach women about the art of brewing,” said Laurie Matthews of the Pink Boots, which recently started inviting members to take part in partnership brews. “This year we found it very relevant to encourage women to come together and promote each other in our business, so we decided to collaborate with the Pink Boots Society and create a special brew.” The result is a golden pilsner with hints of sweet hibiscus and a citrus aftertaste from the Gold Nugget mandarins.

“The first day, we had about 10 women brewing,” said Matthews, who’s also Wright’s daughter. “Two weeks later, we had a zesting party, and the same day we added the hibiscus-steeped tea.” This painted the pilsner a golden, blood-orange color and gave it the sweet and citrus dimensions.

The brew was released on April 5 and is still being offered on tap and in limited quantities of cans at the brewery. So stop by to taste the delicious outcome of some awesome women coming together to support each other.

5049 6th St., Carpinteria; islandbrewingcompany.com.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Lawmakers Move to Impede Offshore Oil Leases

A pair of bills aim to counter the federal government's new push for production.

More Money Available for Santa Barbara County’s Disaster Victims

The United Way is giving to Santa Barbara nonprofits and offering direct cash grants.

Santa Barbara’s Commuter Train Brings Solid Ridership and Timely Service

The first two weeks of service have seen a daily average topping 180 riders.

Animal Care for New Cuyama

County Animal Services will host free and discount pet services on April 22.

Goleta’s Library Is Seeking Volunteers

The location is separating from Santa Barbara's system and needs help changing barcodes.