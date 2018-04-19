WEATHER »

Lawmakers Move to Impede Offshore Oil Leases

Bills Would Counter New Federal Push

Two bills to impede the proposed sale of federal oil leases off California’s coast have passed through committee. Senate Bill 834 prohibits the State Lands Commission from approving new pipelines, piers, wharfs, or other infrastructure on state-controlled lands that could support new oil and gas development in federal waters. State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson’s bill passed the Senate Natural Resources Committee on April 16 and heads next to the Appropriations Committee. Assemblymember Monique Limón’s Assembly Bill 1775, a similar measure, passed its committee on April 9.

