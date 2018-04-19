WEATHER »
A home in the Riven Rock enclave adjacent to Hot Springs Creek suffered substantial damage when the bridge at East Mountain Drive diverted water into neighborhoods.

Brandon Yadegari

A home in the Riven Rock enclave adjacent to Hot Springs Creek suffered substantial damage when the bridge at East Mountain Drive diverted water into neighborhoods.

More Money Available for Santa Barbara County’s Disaster Victims

United Way Announces Nonprofit and Cash Grants

By (Contact)

Another $300,000 of Thomas Fire and 1/9 Debris Flow donations are earmarked for long-term recovery and rebuilding efforts of low-income families, United Way of Santa Barbara announced. The funds will be distributed by six nonprofit agencies, including the Family Service Agency, Future Leaders of America, and Salvation Army. United Way is also offering cash grants to eligible residents impacted by the recent disasters, focusing on those who lost family members, those with property losses, and those who lost work. The application window closes on May 11. Visit unitedwaysb.org for more information.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Lawmakers Move to Impede Offshore Oil Leases

A pair of bills aim to counter the federal government's new push for production.

More Money Available for Santa Barbara County’s Disaster Victims

The United Way is giving to Santa Barbara nonprofits and offering direct cash grants.

Santa Barbara’s Commuter Train Brings Solid Ridership and Timely Service

The first two weeks of service have seen a daily average topping 180 riders.

Animal Care for New Cuyama

County Animal Services will host free and discount pet services on April 22.

Goleta’s Library Is Seeking Volunteers

The location is separating from Santa Barbara's system and needs help changing barcodes.