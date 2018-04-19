More Money Available for Santa Barbara County’s Disaster Victims

Another $300,000 of Thomas Fire and 1/9 Debris Flow donations are earmarked for long-term recovery and rebuilding efforts of low-income families, United Way of Santa Barbara announced. The funds will be distributed by six nonprofit agencies, including the Family Service Agency, Future Leaders of America, and Salvation Army. United Way is also offering cash grants to eligible residents impacted by the recent disasters, focusing on those who lost family members, those with property losses, and those who lost work. The application window closes on May 11. Visit unitedwaysb.org for more information.
