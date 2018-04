I think your readership would appreciate a little special publicity for this double Pulitzer Prize-winner on stories of deep meaning. We should be proud that we have people like this coming to Campbell Hall at practically free admission.

Monday, April 23 at 7:30 PM, Nicholas Kristof will lead off a town hall meeting called “Taking Action: Resiliency, Commitment and Responsibility,” with a community forum moderated by John Palminteri to follow.