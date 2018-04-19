WEATHER »

Santa Barbara’s Commuter Train Brings Solid Ridership and Timely Service

More Than 180 Daily Riders in Opening Weeks

Results are in for the first two weeks of Santa Barbara’s new morning train. Jennifer Bergener, who directs the Pacific Surfliner agency, LOSSAN, said the first week saw an average of 189.6 riders, and the second week had 186.4. The highest number of people rode the maiden voyage on April 2 — 248 passengers. The next highest was 242 riders on April 11. The lowest was Friday the 13th, with 96 riders. The times were trending toward on time to Santa Barbara and early to Goleta by the end of the second week.

