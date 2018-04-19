WEATHER »

I welcome Target with open arms, but I am opposed to the store’s redundancies:

• 5-Points already has a CVS;
• 5-Points already has a Starbucks;
• 5-Points already has groceries at Vons and down the street at Whole Foods;
• 5-Points/La Cumbre/Hope ‘hoods don’t need more alcohol sales;
• downtown Macy’s is perfect for a full-size Target, as well.

I realize S.B. is desperate for sales tax, and we’re all tired of driving to west Goleta to shop at Home Depot, K-mart, Costco, etc., burning fuel and CO2, but surely the appropriate city agencies have the power to prevent the above repetitions and shouldn’t be afraid to exert their power. Target won’t run off!

