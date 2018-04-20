WEATHER »

Gracie is a nice dog in the making! This little lady takes some time to warm up to new people, but once she does, she is loyal for life.

We are working on building up Gracie’s confidence levels, trust for humans and socialization skills. If you think you might be interested in working with Gracie, please reach out to us here at DAWG.

DAWG (Dog Adoption and Welfare Group) is a no-kill, not for profit dog rescue/adoption organization located at 5480 Overpass Road in Goleta, 805-681-0561. DAWG is open from 10AM-4PM Wednesday-Sunday. For more information or to view more adoptable dogs, visit: DAWG

