Jon Peterson Departs Habitat for Humanity

Jon Peterson is leaving the CEO position at Santa Barbara’s Habitat for Humanity to join Covenant Trust Company in Chicago, but he’s not actually going far. He’ll remain in Santa Barbara as a financial advisor for Covenant while his young family continues to grow up.

It has been a difficult decision to say goodbye to Habitat,” he said, “especially in the wake of our communities’ current disaster recovery.” Peterson grew up on Cold Spring Road, where his father was pastor of Montecito Covenant Church. “But we’ve been able to help 30-plus homeowners deal with the Montecito disaster.”

Among the accomplishments of Peterson’s tenure with Santa Barbara’s Habitat — he’s held the CEO post for four years and joined this branch in 2009 — was setting up the “Brush with Kindness” program that repairs homes for seniors and low-income families. He also oversaw the completion of 19 units of housing altogether, both apartment units and singe-family homes.

Prior to Santa Barbara, Peterson had been with the Chicago Habitat offices for four years after majoring in business administration at North Park University in Chicago. Moving into a job based in Chicago is a good fit, he said, as his parents live there now.

His last day is June 15, and the Board of Directors is in the process of searching for a new director.

