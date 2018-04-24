WEATHER »

Policy Police

By

Thanks for writing “Crime Rates Are Down, but Police Use of Force Is Up for Discussion.” This is an important topic that deserves more attention.

The article mentions, “The organization had presented a written draft with updated language to the Police Department in June, Ruskamp said, but no policy changes have been put into effect since.” Actually, Equity for Santa Barbara presented a list of requests to Santa Barbara Police Department in June. We offered to present a written draft with updated language to SBPD, but they have not taken us up on our offer to meet and discuss. We have been able to work with Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office further in detail and have written a draft with update language together with them.

Also, you can find our requests at change.org/p/equity-for-sb-reform-the-sbpd-use-of-force-policy.

Scott Ruskamp is a member of Equity for S.B.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Montecito Pushes Back on Streamlined Rebuild Process

Not so fast with fast-track rebuilding, leaders tell the county

St. George Files Suit Against Gelb for Unpaid Debt

Pair of Isla Vista landlords in legal tussle over property sales costs.

Thousands of Plaintiffs Added to Refugio Oil Spill Case

Litigation follows footsteps of 1969 Union Oil spill attorneys.

Push Comes to Shove Between Law Enforcement and Mental Health

County supervisors confront too many needs with not enough money.

Helicopter Hits Electrical Wires, Starts Small Fire

A crop duster hit power lines in Ellwood Canyon.