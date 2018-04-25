Athletes of the Week: Kelee Shimizu and Isaac Coffey

Kelee Shimizu, SBCC swimming

In her first year, she helped the Vaqueros win their fourth straight Western State Conference championship, winning three individual events (200, 500, and 1,650) and swimming on four relays, including a record-setting 400 free relay.

Isaac Coffey, Dos Pueblos baseball

As the Chargers won their 16th consecutive game before this week’s big series against Santa Barbara, the senior pitched a two-hit shutout against Ventura, and he socked three home runs against the Cougars two days earlier.