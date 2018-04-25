Carousel House Now for Rent

Though it is now sans carousel, the Carousel House in Chase Palm Park retains the name and has a new purpose as a city party spot. The concrete floor has been ground and stained, three of the eight giant roll-up doors are motorized, lights and outlets were installed, and paint applied, and the Carousel House is available for rent for events or classes.

“It’s a beacon for the community,” said city Park’s Rich Hanna, “and without the carousel, the interior seems a lot bigger.” The vintage 1916 carnival ride was moved to a museum in Hood River, Oregon, last year. The 3,600-square-foot room now holds 240 people, and seats between 150 and 180 at an iconic waterfront park. In an effort to keep the area in regular use, Hanna said that Parks was “working with fitness professionals to add exercise programming in the park and hopefully incorporate the Carousel House into their routine.” Rates would be negotiated with each based on the amount of use and number of participants.

The rental fee includes the outdoor plaza, said Hanna. For parties, it ranges between $2,489 for 10 hours on a weekend, which includes monitor and cleaning fees, to $137 per hour on weekdays. Special rates are available for nonprofits and in-town and out-of-town renters, he said, adding that the nearby parking lot and alley make access by catering trucks easy.

An open house takes place on Wednesday, April 25, from 9-11 a.m., 223 East Cabrillo Boulevard.