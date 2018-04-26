Adventure Aide App Launches in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara is packed silly with wine tasting, brewpub, and restaurant guides. But what happens when you grow tired of those eat-and-drink options and feel like getting outside?

Adventure Aide, a new, free app that just launched in our area, connects users with outdoorsy activities you may not find in a conventional list of activities. “Your best experiences when you’re traveling come from a local who tells you about a cool beach or good taco spot,” said Cassidy Seckman, Adventure Aide’s marketing director. “Just getting that little local knowledge makes the experience that much better. “

Founded by Connor Woolpert in San Luis Obispo, the Adventure Aide app, available for both Android and iOS, also allows users to create and host group events like bird watching, hiking, or guided bike tours. People can search by location and date to check the options in their area. Some experiences are free, while others cost a small fee that can be paid with the app.

“We wanted to allow people to create a living by doing what they love to do with a focus on the outdoors,” said Seckman. “Both businesses and individuals can use the app. Some businesses can even use our platform to run their online booking side, while individuals might just be looking for new hiking buddies.” Adventure Aide clocked 4,500 downloads in S.L.O. and is looking to eventually expand nationwide.

As part of its Santa Barbara launch, Adventure Aide is offering a Day of Adventure on Saturday, April 28, when all their Santa Barbara hosts will offer their activities for free. Yoga, sailing, and biking trips are already lined up. The day will culminate with a get-together at Telegraph Brewing Company (418 N. Salsipuedes St.) at 6 p.m.

For more info, visit adventureaide.com.