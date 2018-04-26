California State Senate Bill Seeks Automatic Enrollment for Emergency Alerts

The 2017 wildfire disasters in Southern and Northern California highlighted the difficulties of notifying specific neighborhoods of an imminent danger. Senate Bill 821, authored by State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, would allow counties to automatically enroll all residents in an emergency notification program; it specifically allows residents to opt out if they so choose. When the Thomas Fire swept through two counties, fewer than 30 percent of Santa Barbara County residents had signed up for the awareandprepare.org notifications. The bill will go to a floor vote by June 1.