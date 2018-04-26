WEATHER »

Cop Dog Helps Drug Bust in Montecito

Construction Foreman Caught with 1.1 Pounds of Heroin

On Picacho Lane, Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 54-year-old construction foreman on April 19, on suspicion of being a heroin dealer. The trailer of Pedro Barajas was searched with the help of Sheriff’s Office canine Aco, who discovered two areas containing 1.1 pounds of heroin, a Glock 9mm handgun, and more than $10,000 in cash. Barajas, a convicted felon, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and also possession of a controlled substance for sale.

