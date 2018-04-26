From This Day Forward: 2018 Wedding Resources Guide

It’s time to create the moment when you and your betrothed say yes to marriage. Do you want everyone you know to witness this day in a church, a few family members and some friends at a sunset ceremony on the beach, an officiant and one witness on a mountaintop, or a Halloween-themed costume party at a hotel ballroom?

Let the following pages inspire you as you read about Macy and Julio, the lovely couple who, because of the Montecito mudslides, thought their wedding was not to be, until many generous people came together to donate their goods and services in the spirit of community. And before you put a ring on it, learn the facts about stones mined from exploitative operations, also known as “blood diamonds” or “conflict diamonds.” Then gain insight into one groom’s thoughts about how the power of laughing has been a source of sustenance after 26 years of marriage.

This year’s issue also includes the complete Wedding Resource Guide listings, featuring beautiful images and names and contact information of all the area vendors needed, including a new travel category. Let our annual wedding guide make it easy for you to find all you need to help plan your unique day in beautiful Santa Barbara County.