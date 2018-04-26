Naloxone Saves Another

Late Monday evening, a Sheriff’s Office deputy on patrol in Goleta saved another opioid overdose victim. The deputy reached the parking lot on South Patterson Avenue within two minutes of receiving the dispatch call and found a 23-year-old male lying unconscious next to a car. The deputy recognized the signs of overdose and administered naloxone nasal spray, reviving the victim. County Fire and an ambulance soon arrived, taking the man to the hospital. This was the 13th time deputies had used naloxone in the county since the program began a year ago.