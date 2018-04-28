At an historic summit meeting in Panmunjom on Friday, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced they would work for the “complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula” and formally end the Korean War after 55 years. Although the meeting failed to provide any new measures, it allowed the leaders to promote the possibility of a cooperative future.

The summit was a first step in a long process. North and South Korea cannot unilaterally end the Korean War on their own. China and the United States must also sign the peace treaty.

Going forward, President Trump has tentatively scheduled a summit meeting with Kim Jon-un in May or June. Let’s hope he remembers the past unreliable actions of North Korean dictators and is prepared to walk, if necessary. The phrase “distrust and don’t stop verifying” comes to mind.

If the Korean Peninsula peace process is a success, it will be largely because of President Trump’s actions. His tough words, non-appeasement policies and pressuring China.

I, for one, hope it works out.