Fiesta Historical Parade 2018

Order is subject to change.

1) Walking Group Santa Barbara Police Department SWAT

2) Walking Group Fiesta Flower Girls

3) Walking Group The Therapy Mini Horses

4) Walking Group Spirit of Fiesta

5) Band Mariachi Mexicanismo

6) Floats Saint Barbara Float (exhibition entry)

7) Posse Long Beach Mounted Police

8) Group of Western Riders La Presidenta

9) Carriages/Wagons Union Bank

10) Carriages/Wagons Grand Marshal

11) Carriages/Wagons S.B. Mayor Cathy Murillo & Junior Spirit

12) Mounted Color Guard S.B. County Sheriff’s Mounted Unit

13) Carriages/Wagons La Presidente’s Family

14) Carriages/Wagons El Presidio Historic President and HusBand

15) Walking Group Blank

16) Floats California Mission Foundation

17) Walking Group El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park

18) Carriages/Wagons U.S. Spanish Ambassador

19) Floats Old Mission Santa Barbara

20) Walking Group S.B. County Firefighters

21) Band Oxnard High School Marching Band

22) Charro Group Southern California Charros

23) Charro Group Grupo Charro Los Compadres

24) Group of Spanish Riders Horsemen of the Americas

25) Carriages/Wagons S.B. City Council

26) Carriages/Wagons Cox Communications

27) Group of Spanish Riders De la Guerra Wedding Party

28) Carriages/Wagons Past Presidentes

29) Carriages/Wagons U.S. Ventura Naval Base CEO

30) Walking Group Cee Bee’s

31) Charro Group Rancho Arroyo

32) Charro Group Familia Charra

33) Posse Santa Monica Mounted Posse

34) Carriages/Wagons Elected Officials

35) Carriages/Wagons Impulse Advanced Communications

36) Group of Western Riders Lonesome Cowboys & Cowgirls

37) Group of Western Riders Rodeo Honorary Vaquero

38) Group of Western Riders S.B. Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo

39) Floats S.B. High Alumni Association

40) Band S.B. High School Marching Dons

41) Charro Group Rancho Los Dos Amigos

42) Charro Group Los Charros de Rancho Las Palmas

43) Group of Western Riders Black Cowboys of the Golden West

44) Carriages/Wagons Montecito Bank & Trust

45) Carriages/Wagons KEYT

46) Group of Spanish Riders Los Padres Trail Riders

47) Carriages/Wagons U.S. Forest Service

48) Carriages/Wagons Montecito Bank & Trust

49) Posse Escondido Mounted Posse

50) Floats Tierra de Oro Parlor #304 of the Native Daughters of the Golden West

51) Band Santa Paula High School Cardinals

52) Charro Los Tequileros de Jalisco

53) Group of Spanish Riders Charros Unidos de la Costa Central

54) Walking Group Montecito Fire Department/First Responders

55) Group of Spanish Riders East Bay Californios

56) Carriages/Wagons Community West Bank

57) Carriages/Wagons Banc of California

58) Posse King’s County Sheriff’s Posse

59) Carriages/Wagons Bartlett Pringle Wolf

60) Carriages/Wagons Wells Fargo

61) Posse Merced County Sheriff’s Posse

62) Floats S.B. Mariachi Festival

63) Band Hueneme High School Viking Marching Band and Auxiliary

64) Charro Group Charros de Santa Ynez

65) Posse Ventura County Sheriff’s Posse

66) Carriages/Wagons S.B. Historical Museum

67) Carriages/Wagons S.B. Elks Lodge

68) Group of Spanish Riders Los Caporales

69) Carriages/Wagons S.B. Shrine Club

70) Carriages/Wagons S.B. PAL (Police Activity League)

71) Mounted Color Guard Spanish Mounted Soldiers

72) Group of Western Riders Los Californios

73) Carriages/Wagons Garcia Dance Studio

74) Charro Group Rancho Jimenez J

75) Group of Western Riders Los Padres Outfitters

76) Carriages/Wagons Friends of Fiesta

78) Carriages/Wagons De La Guerra y Pacheco Chapter 1.5

79) Floats The Castro Family Party

80) Carriages/Wagons S.B. Firefighters Association

4•1•1

This year marks the 94th anniversary of the Fiesta Historical Parade (El Desfile Histórico), one of the largest equestrian parades in the U.S., featuring more than 600 horses as well as floats, dancers, and antique carriages, coaches, and wagons. The parade takes place Friday, August 3, at noon and starts at the west end of Cabrillo Boulevard, proceeds east along the beach to State Street, and then goes up State Street to Sola Street. Free; reserved seating: $18-$45.

The S.B. Police Department will suspend enforcement of 75- and 90-minute curb parking on August 3, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., in the areas above the freeway bounded by Valerio Street on the north, Bath Street on the west, and Laguna Street on the east, and below the freeway by Cabrillo Boulevard on the south, Castillo Street on the west, and Garden Street on the east. (This does not apply to city parking lots.)