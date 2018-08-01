Fiesta Historical Parade 2018

Order is subject to change.
1) Walking Group Santa Barbara Police Department SWAT
2) Walking Group Fiesta Flower Girls
3) Walking Group The Therapy Mini Horses
4) Walking Group Spirit of Fiesta
5) Band Mariachi Mexicanismo
6) Floats Saint Barbara Float (exhibition entry)
7) Posse Long Beach Mounted Police
8) Group of Western Riders La Presidenta
9) Carriages/Wagons Union Bank
10) Carriages/Wagons Grand Marshal
11) Carriages/Wagons S.B. Mayor Cathy Murillo & Junior Spirit
12) Mounted Color Guard S.B. County Sheriff’s Mounted Unit
13) Carriages/Wagons La Presidente’s Family
14) Carriages/Wagons El Presidio Historic President and HusBand
15) Walking Group Blank
16) Floats California Mission Foundation
17) Walking Group El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park
18) Carriages/Wagons U.S. Spanish Ambassador
19) Floats Old Mission Santa Barbara
20) Walking Group S.B. County Firefighters
21) Band Oxnard High School Marching Band
22) Charro Group Southern California Charros
23) Charro Group Grupo Charro Los Compadres
24) Group of Spanish Riders Horsemen of the Americas
25) Carriages/Wagons S.B. City Council
26) Carriages/Wagons Cox Communications
27) Group of Spanish Riders De la Guerra Wedding Party
28) Carriages/Wagons Past Presidentes
29) Carriages/Wagons U.S. Ventura Naval Base CEO
30) Walking Group Cee Bee’s
31) Charro Group Rancho Arroyo
32) Charro Group Familia Charra
33) Posse Santa Monica Mounted Posse
34) Carriages/Wagons Elected Officials
35) Carriages/Wagons Impulse Advanced Communications
36) Group of Western Riders Lonesome Cowboys & Cowgirls
37) Group of Western Riders Rodeo Honorary Vaquero
38) Group of Western Riders S.B. Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo
39) Floats S.B. High Alumni Association
40) Band S.B. High School Marching Dons
41) Charro Group Rancho Los Dos Amigos
42) Charro Group Los Charros de Rancho Las Palmas
43) Group of Western Riders Black Cowboys of the Golden West
44) Carriages/Wagons Montecito Bank & Trust
45) Carriages/Wagons KEYT
46) Group of Spanish Riders Los Padres Trail Riders
47) Carriages/Wagons U.S. Forest Service
48) Carriages/Wagons Montecito Bank & Trust
49) Posse Escondido Mounted Posse
50) Floats Tierra de Oro Parlor #304 of the Native Daughters of the Golden West
51) Band Santa Paula High School Cardinals
52) Charro Los Tequileros de Jalisco
53) Group of Spanish Riders Charros Unidos de la Costa Central
54) Walking Group Montecito Fire Department/First Responders
55) Group of Spanish Riders East Bay Californios
56) Carriages/Wagons Community West Bank
57) Carriages/Wagons Banc of California
58) Posse King’s County Sheriff’s Posse
59) Carriages/Wagons Bartlett Pringle Wolf
60) Carriages/Wagons Wells Fargo
61) Posse Merced County Sheriff’s Posse
62) Floats S.B. Mariachi Festival
63) Band Hueneme High School Viking Marching Band and Auxiliary
64) Charro Group Charros de Santa Ynez
65) Posse Ventura County Sheriff’s Posse
66) Carriages/Wagons S.B. Historical Museum
67) Carriages/Wagons S.B. Elks Lodge
68) Group of Spanish Riders Los Caporales
69) Carriages/Wagons S.B. Shrine Club
70) Carriages/Wagons S.B. PAL (Police Activity League)
71) Mounted Color Guard Spanish Mounted Soldiers
72) Group of Western Riders Los Californios
73) Carriages/Wagons Garcia Dance Studio
74) Charro Group Rancho Jimenez J
75) Group of Western Riders Los Padres Outfitters
76) Carriages/Wagons Friends of Fiesta
77) Carriages/Wagons Friends of Fiesta
78) Carriages/Wagons De La Guerra y Pacheco Chapter 1.5
79) Floats The Castro Family Party
80) Carriages/Wagons S.B. Firefighters Association
4•1•1
This year marks the 94th anniversary of the Fiesta Historical Parade (El Desfile Histórico), one of the largest equestrian parades in the U.S., featuring more than 600 horses as well as floats, dancers, and antique carriages, coaches, and wagons. The parade takes place Friday, August 3, at noon and starts at the west end of Cabrillo Boulevard, proceeds east along the beach to State Street, and then goes up State Street to Sola Street. Free; reserved seating: $18-$45.
The S.B. Police Department will suspend enforcement of 75- and 90-minute curb parking on August 3, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., in the areas above the freeway bounded by Valerio Street on the north, Bath Street on the west, and Laguna Street on the east, and below the freeway by Cabrillo Boulevard on the south, Castillo Street on the west, and Garden Street on the east. (This does not apply to city parking lots.)