Nia Wilson, 18, was murdered on July 22 on an Oakland BART platform

Blanca Garcia

Oakland Murder Victim Honored in Santa Barbara

PODER Santa Barbara and UCSB Students for Justice in Palestine organized a vigil Monday night at the Santa Barbara Courthouse to honor the life of Nia Wilson, 18, who was murdered on July 22 on an Oakland BART platform. Approximately 40 attendees lit candles and laid red roses next to a picture of Wilson. Oakland community members have described the attack as racially motivated and the result of heightened tensions as neighborhoods experience gentrification.

