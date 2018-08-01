Santa Barbara’s Fiesta Horse Parade

“The Spaniards were bringing these horses back into a landscape that they were already acclimated to,” explained paleontologist Jonathan Hoffman, the Dibblee Collection manager of earth science at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. Hoffman is working to curate and build the museum’s geology and paleontology collections at its Mission Creek campus, where an excellent display is devoted to the Equus caballus lineage. “Here they were, coming back 10,000 years later to that open, grassland environment they loved and thrived in,” he said.

In the 2015 book The Horse: The Epic History of Our Noble Companion, journalist and author Wendy Williams painstakingly pieces together the 56-million-year evolutionary horse puzzle. “The horses brought back to the New World in the 1500s by Europeans lived long and prospered—on both the South American pampas and on the North American plains. A few escaped horses burgeoned …. In only a century, the hundreds of imported horses quickly numbered in the tens of thousands. They seemed to be perfectly at home.”

By the late 1700s, the Spanish brought horses to California for use at their missions and ranches. By 1800, according to Deb Bennett, author of Conquerors: The Roots of New World Horsemanship, the population reported by the California missions had grown to 24,000 horses. Californios during the Spanish and Rancho periods became famous worldwide for their riding skills and for their tremendous love of their horses.

It’s no wonder Old Spanish Day’s first presidente and parade chair, Santa Barbara pillar Dwight Murphy, insisted that the horse be cast in the spotlight during the opening festivities.

In Edward A. Hartfeld’s biography of Murphy, California’s Knight on a Golden Horse, we learn that only $200 had been budgeted for that first parade in 1924, so Murphy quietly contributed $10,000 of his own funds to ensure that the first Fiesta would exceed all expectations and outshine that parade down in Pasadena devoted to roses. Hartfeld’s own father, John H. Hartfeld, had worked with Murphy. The younger Hartfeld writes, “For the first parade, local VIPs and some Spanish descendants were loaned beautiful Thoroughbred horses adorned with silver saddles from Murphy’s Los Prietos Ranch …. The parade was an unforgettable equestrian event, in large measure due to the marvelous collection of fine horses from around the state and the authentic costumes of the parade participants. Nothing like it had ever been seen in this country.”

Records show that the first parade was attended by some 8,000 spectators. This year, we’re expecting 150,000-200,000 attendees. And we’ll see upward of 650 horses, including Andalusians, mustangs, Appaloosas, paints, quarter horses, Thoroughbreds, and, of course, the striking golden palominos, with their beautiful cream manes and tails, which Murphy brought back from near extinction at the breeding ranch he operated off San Marcos Pass.

By Courtesy Photo