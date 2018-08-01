State Street Solutions

Absolutely terrific article on the problems on State Street. Having been in Santa Barbara since 1959, I have seen some radical changes, not all for the better I’m afraid. Downtown in large part was not only a working man’s town, it was, in my opinion, a friendlier town. I believe it could be that way again with a change in relationship between the landlords and tenants as is evident in the article by the successful landlord who goes the extra mile too make things work, as opposed to other landlords who are simply in it to milk as much profit as they can, repercussions for the tenant and the city be damned.

Perhaps the city could enact an anti-trust ordinance to limit landlords from gobbling everything they can get their hands on, as well as invoking eminent domain to break up those that do own an inordinate amount already.

I understand the issue is a lot more complicated than that:

1) Amazon: I try to avoid dealing with them.

2) The homeless: Why are the anti-loitering laws not enforced?

If these changes were made, it might not solve the issue, but I don’t see how they would hurt.