WEATHER »

State Street Solutions

By

Absolutely terrific article on the problems on State Street. Having been in Santa Barbara since 1959, I have seen some radical changes, not all for the better I’m afraid. Downtown in large part was not only a working man’s town, it was, in my opinion, a friendlier town. I believe it could be that way again with a change in relationship between the landlords and tenants as is evident in the article by the successful landlord who goes the extra mile too make things work, as opposed to other landlords who are simply in it to milk as much profit as they can, repercussions for the tenant and the city be damned.

Perhaps the city could enact an anti-trust ordinance to limit landlords from gobbling everything they can get their hands on, as well as invoking eminent domain to break up those that do own an inordinate amount already.

I understand the issue is a lot more complicated than that:
1) Amazon: I try to avoid dealing with them.
2) The homeless: Why are the anti-loitering laws not enforced?

If these changes were made, it might not solve the issue, but I don’t see how they would hurt.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Oakland Murder Victim Honored in Santa Barbara

Nia Wilson, 18, was stabbed on July 22.

The Pini Dodge ‘Em Game Continues

Judge orders that the receiver be paid; work progresses in dribbles.

Santa Barbara County Town Hall Meets About Fire

Fuel break, wildfire funding, and drought are the topics of discussion.

Top 10 Tips for Fixing State Street

Experts from across the country offer advice on improving Santa Barbara's main drag.

Escuelita Offers Free Westside Kids Camp

The program is run by El Centro volunteers and teen interns.