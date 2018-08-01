Upholding the HLC

I was very disappointed to read in “The Fight for State Street” the quite nasty attack that the people interviewed made on the City of Santa Barbara’s Historic Landmarks Commission. It was Trumpish in its nature, taking a small example, the awning color of the Montecito Inn, to trash the work of the entire commission. And it was ageist of a style that Justice Ginsberg and Senator Feinstein, among many others in our rapidly aging world, know well.

Unfortunately, for the HLC there’s no film, like RGB to celebrate the HLC commissioners’ work and lives. But how central Santa Barbara looks is in good measure thanks to the work of the volunteers on the HLC. They respect and follow the City Guidelines, https://www.santabarbaraca.gov/services/planning/design/specific/default.asp, and that is their task, with biweekly meetings lasting for hours.

For those who are unhappy, work with the city to change the guidelines. Also, if you “have demonstrated interest in and knowledge of the history and architecture of the City,” the qualification for being on the HLC, please apply to join. (Beware, though, that if you follow the city guidelines you may be subject to personal attack, as HLC chair LaVoie can describe.)

Other than that, it was an interesting article. The subject is important: The downtown is the heart of Santa Barbara; it deserves protection and that, so far, has been the will of most of us, familiar with other parts of Southern California, and who who are lucky enough to live in Santa Barbara. Thanks, HLC members, for your time and dedication!