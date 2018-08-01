Viva la Old Spanish Days Fiesta 2018

Saturday 8/4

S.B. American Legion Celebrity | Pancake Breakfast

Come hungry for pancakes or cereal and raise funds for American Legion Post 49 and Veterans’ Memorial Bldg. at the same time. 7am-noon. Veterans’ Memorial Bldg., 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd. $10. Call 636-7961.

88th Annual Desfile de los Niños (Children’s Parade)

Young people of Santa Barbara, their parents, and other parade participants will don traditional costumes and celebrate the rich culture of the area. Ice cream is provided for participants. The parade will go down State Street from Victoria Street to Ortega Street. 10am. Free. Call 564-5418.

Courthouse Fiesta Tours | Daily

Meet in the Mural Room for a guided tour of this Moorish-Spanish building. Tours happen every 30 minutes. 10am-3pm. S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call 962-6464.

Fiesta Arts & Crafts Show

Browse for handmade treasures created by artisans as you stroll along the beautiful beachfront. 10am-6pm. Cabrillo Blvd., west of Stearns Wharf. Free.

Project Fiesta: A History of Old Spanish Days | Daily

In celebration of the more than 90 years of Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara, explore this spectacular exhibition to discover the origins and experience the pageantry and traditions of this most cherished cultural festival through displays of beautiful restored costumes, posters, artwork, artifacts, and historical photos. 10am-5pm. S.B. Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra St. Free; donations accepted. Call 966-1601. sbhistorical.org

S.B. Mission Docent Tours | Daily

Trained docents will lead a special tour of the Queen of the Missions. 10:30am and 2pm. Old Mission S.B., 2201 Laguna St. Free-$13. Call 682-4713.

Crazy Horse Cantina

This cantina inside El Mercado del Norte features a beer garden with live entertainment and is host during the day to Fiesta’s battle-of-the-bands competition. 11am-10:30pm. El Mercado del Norte, MacKenzie Park, State St. and Las Positas Rd. Free. Ages 21+ after 4pm.

El Mercado de la Guerra | Daily

Feast on Spanish and Mexican-American foods, shop for crafts and souvenirs, and enjoy live entertainment, all while strolling through this colorful Mexican market. 11am-11pm. De la Guerra Plaza, first block of E. De la Guerra St. Free.

El Mercado del Norte | Daily

Enjoy Fiesta foods, souvenirs at the Fiesta Bazaar, rides and attractions at the Fiesta Carnival, and ice-cold drinks and live entertainment at the Crazy Horse Cantina. The purchase of a wristband gets you unlimited rides. 11am-11pm. MacKenzie Park, State St. and Las Positas Rd. Admission: free; wristband: $30.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado

Enjoy a wide array of authentic Mexican cuisine and entertainment. 11am-9pm. Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 227 N. Nopal St. (corner of Nopal and Montecito sts.). Free.

Fiesta! at Paseo Nuevo | Daily

Celebrate Old Spanish Days Fiesta with flamenco dance performances and live music in the heart of this outdoor paseo. Noon-7pm. Center Ct., Paseo Nuevo, 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. paseonuevoshopping.com

Casa Cantina

This annual Mexican-style cantina invites all to relax, purchase a cold drink, and celebrate at the home of Fiesta. The 4-Day Viva Pass is available at nightout.com. Noon-midnight. Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De la Guerra St. Free-$15. Ages 21+. Call 965-0093. sbthp.org/casacantina

Margaritas y Más Festival

Enjoy unlimited samples of margaritas or tequila/mezcal from Mexico’s top purveyors, savor food from area food trucks (for additional cost), groove to live music, and play jumbo lawn games! 1pm. Elings Park, 1298 Las Positas Rd. Designated driver: $10; GA: $50. Ages 21+. margaritasymasfestival.com

Tardes de Ronda (Afternoon of Gaiety)

This afternoon of dances and songs from various Mexican regions features performers ages 16 and younger. 1-5pm. Sunken Gardens, S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free.

23rd Annual S.B. Mariachi Festival

This festival, featuring Alicia Villareal, Lupillo Rivera, Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlan, Mariachi Mariposas, and Mariachi Angeles, will show you the heart and soul of mariachi. 5:30pm. S.B. Bowl, 1122 N. Milpas St. $55-$115. Call 962-7411. sbbowl.com

Telling the Truth About California Missions

Take a sober look at the other side of our state’s history. The Barbareño Chumash Council, S.B. Unitarian Society, and Tribal Eye Productions will screen this half-hour nonfiction film that corrects widely held historical myths about Junípero Serra, California’s missions and their treatment of Native Americans, and the lies, myths, and falsehoods that glorified these institutions while denigrating the people for whom they were supposedly built. 7pm. Unitarian Society of S.B., 1535 Santa Barbara St. Free. Call 637-1207 or email shalawa2@gmail.com.

PRCA Performance: Competencia de los Vaqueros

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo riders will compete in Bareback Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Steer Stopping, Mutton Bustin’, Saddle Bronc Riding, PRCA Team Roping, Barrel Racing, and Bull Riding. 7:30pm. Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. $15-$25. Call 688-5093. sbfiestarodeo.org

Las Noches de Ronda (Nights of Gaiety)

More than 200 performers will create an evening of dance and song, from flamenco to Mexican folklórico. Bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating. 8pm. Sunken Gardens, S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free.

By Paul Wellman