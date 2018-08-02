Cascarone Sellers Accosted for Taxes on State Street

During the run-up to Fiesta Pequeña on Wednesday afternoon, state tax agents seemed to strike gold, or the secular version of a church bake sale: State Street sidewalks lined with people selling homemade goods, in this case, cascarones, made and decorated by hand as many do every Fiesta week. The eight agents were on the prowl for vendors lacking permits that would enable the State of California to collect tax on their sales. The eight had planned to visit the booths in De la Guerra Plaza, said police spokesperson Anthony Wagner, but when they couldn’t find a place to park, they headed up State Street “on a whim.”

The agents from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration Statewide Compliance and Outreach Program told the vendors — generally women and children — that they were violating the law and faced stiff misdemeanors and possible seizure of their eggs on Thursday. Some of the sellers filled out online forms with the agents; others were told to drive to Ventura to get a temporary permit for the week.

Word went out via Facebook that scammers were operating among the cascarone vendors, Wagner said. This wasn’t true, but illustrates the confusion the agents caused. Santa Barbara police officers intervened, said Wagner, emphasizing to the state agents that heavy-handed enforcement would upset the positive relationship the police were trying to develop with the Spanish-speaking community. Police also said the sellers may not be able to “sustain an audit,” said Wagner.

The conversation was taken to the city administrator’s office, where an agreement was struck with Nina Johnson, a senior assistant administrator. The tax agents agreed to take no action this year but would return in 2019. The city and police agreed to work with Old Spanish Days on education outreach on the State Seller’s Permit for 2019.