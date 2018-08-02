WEATHER »

City Offers Unlimited Street Parking During Fiesta Parade

Time Limits Suspended on Friday

By

Downtown curb parking normally limited to 75 or 90 minutes will be suspended 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on 8/3 to better accommodate spectators during the annual Fiesta Historical Parade. Above Highway 101, the perimeter includes Valerio Street to the north, and east to west from Laguna to Bath streets, respectively. Below 101, including Cabrillo Boulevard, it stretches from Garden to Castillo streets. City parking lots will be business as usual.

