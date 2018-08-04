Foresters Rout Lonestar in World Series opener

The Santa Barbara Foresters came out swinging Friday in their opening game at the 84th National Baseball Congress World Series in Wichita, Kansas. They pummeled Lonestar, Texas, 18-5. The game was shortened to five innings by the 10-run mercy rule.

The Foresters’ next opponent in a four-team pool will be the Dodge City, Kansas, A’s, who edged the Seattle Studs, 4-3. They are scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. (Pacific time) on Sunday, August 5.

The final round of pool play on Tuesday will determine which two teams will advance to the quarterfinals.

Santa Barbara is attempting to become the first team to win seven NBC championships.