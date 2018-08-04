WEATHER »

Foresters Rout Lonestar in World Series opener

Next Game at 2 p.m. Sunday

By (Contact)

The Santa Barbara Foresters came out swinging Friday in their opening game at the 84th National Baseball Congress World Series in Wichita, Kansas. They pummeled Lonestar, Texas, 18-5. The game was shortened to five innings by the 10-run mercy rule.

The Foresters’ next opponent in a four-team pool will be the Dodge City, Kansas, A’s, who edged the Seattle Studs, 4-3. They are scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. (Pacific time) on Sunday, August 5.

The final round of pool play on Tuesday will determine which two teams will advance to the quarterfinals.

Santa Barbara is attempting to become the first team to win seven NBC championships.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Foresters Rout Lonestar in World Series opener

After rolling to 18-5 win, they face Dodge City on Sunday.

Spot the Fish Project Searches for Citizen Volunteers

Giant sea bass project recruits divers to identify individuals and territory.

Lompoc Wind Energy Project Fields Public Comment

Proposed project could produce enough power for 45,000 homes.

Agency Apologizes for Hardboiled Cascarone Tax Raid

List of Fiesta booth vendors in Santa Barbara had been given to the state tax-compliance department.

County Executive Gets a Raise

Mona Miyasato with county for four-and-a-half years.