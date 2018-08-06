WEATHER »

Foresters Roll Up Another Overwhelming Win, 20-12

Next Game at 5 p.m. Tuesday

By (Contact)

The Santa Barbara Foresters banged out 21 hits in a 20-12 victory over the Dodge City, Kansas, A’s on Sunday at the National Baseball Congress World Series in Wichita, Kansas. The 32 runs made it the highest-scoring game in 84 years of the NBC tournament. It was the second game shortened by the “mercy rule” – this time, reduced to seven innings – after the Foresters routed the Texas Lonestar team 18-5 in five innings on Friday.

The Foresters are assured of advancing to the quarterfinals on Thursday, August 9, but first they will finish the pool-play stage on Tuesday against the Seattle Studs. Game time is 5 p.m. Santa Barbara’s games are broadcast on radio 1290-AM.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Record Amount of Drugs Smuggled Into Jail

Dylan Sulit-Swalley hid the contraband "inside his person."

Foresters Roll Up Another Overwhelming Win, 20-12

Dodge City hammered in highest scoring game in 84 years of NBC World Series.

Abel Maldonado Leasing Land to Pot Farmers

'My thinking has evolved,' said former lieutenant governor.

Resurrected OAS Effort Fails at School Board

A petition to establish a new Open Alternative School was called 'half-baked.'

Spot the Fish Project Searches for Citizen Volunteers

Giant sea bass project recruits divers to identify individuals and territory.