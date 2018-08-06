Foresters Roll Up Another Overwhelming Win, 20-12

The Santa Barbara Foresters banged out 21 hits in a 20-12 victory over the Dodge City, Kansas, A’s on Sunday at the National Baseball Congress World Series in Wichita, Kansas. The 32 runs made it the highest-scoring game in 84 years of the NBC tournament. It was the second game shortened by the “mercy rule” – this time, reduced to seven innings – after the Foresters routed the Texas Lonestar team 18-5 in five innings on Friday.

The Foresters are assured of advancing to the quarterfinals on Thursday, August 9, but first they will finish the pool-play stage on Tuesday against the Seattle Studs. Game time is 5 p.m. Santa Barbara’s games are broadcast on radio 1290-AM.