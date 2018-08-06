Hardly Fair Grounds

Is the rodeo at Earl Warren Fairgrounds just another way for humans to abuse animals in the name of entertainment?

With a world so filled with war, violence, racial targeting, and environmental abuse damaging our planet, do we really need to add to the pain and suffering by having rodeos where animals are terrified, hurt, bullied by men claiming to be “real men” like the Marlboro man who promoted cigarettes? Are we so full of ourselves that we actually think the other animals that should be able to share this planet with us are to be used for our sick entertainment. Humans are the only animal on the planet who think we own the place called Earth.

I protest our loving City of Santa Barbara participating in such barbaric events as the rodeo. I am still trying to find where the joy comes from seeing calm and peaceful animals like horses and cattle bullied by humans. Is the issue so clouded that we can’t see how cruel this all is? Please, I beg our city to stop allowing these animal abuse events from going on ever again.