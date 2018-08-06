Paul Dore Dies

Paul Dore, the man who led the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation during the concert venue’s lengthy restoration period, died on Friday at age 54. A charismatic and determined leader, Dore saw the Bowl through its $42 million capital campaign and hectic construction phase, which upgraded stage and backstage areas, and built improved amenities for concert-goers. He joined the board in 1999, and during his tenure, attended more than 400 concerts, and a thousand-plus meetings. Recalling the first concert after the new stage was built, Dore said, “I remember looking at the stage and remembering all the hard work that went into the Pavilion, getting all that steel up the hill, it was an amazing feat … Then at the first show, the stage lights went on, and I thought, ‘We did that! We made this place … It’s like a dream!’”