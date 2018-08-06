WEATHER »

Seeds of Fear

By

I recently listened to our president speaking at a rally, sowing fear and distrust among people who love him and want to believe him.

No one needs to recount the lies and intentional deceptions he throws like seeds. Do your homework; there are no “alternative facts,” only facts. His kind have been around for a “long, long year” as the Rolling Stones song says. It’s one of songs he plays at his rallies, maybe as a warning: “Just call me Lucifer, ‘cause I’m in need of some restraint.”

For those of you who believe you are Christians: “The coming of the lawless one will be in accordance with how Satan works. He will use all sorts of displays of power through signs and wonders that serve the lie, and all the ways that wickedness deceives those who are perishing. They perish because they refused to love the truth and so be saved. For this reason God sends them a powerful delusion so that they will believe the lie and so that all will be condemned who have not believed the truth but have delighted in wickedness.” 2 Thessalonians 2: 9-12.

Be careful not to follow a liar.

