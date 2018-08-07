WEATHER »
<em>Dark Money</em>

Sundance Institute

Dark Money

‘Dark Money’ Will Make Your Blood Boil

How Camouflaged Private Funds Influence Public Policy

By (Contact)

It’s no secret that with the 2010 Supreme Court case Citizens United came the undue influence of corporate money on elections. What’s remained mysterious is exactly how partisan advocacy organizations with patriotic-sounding names (like American Tradition Partnership) hide, wash, and funnel money to the candidates of their choice. In her new documentary Dark Money, Kimberly Reed, with the help of journalist John S. Adams and using Montana politics as a case study, deftly explains with interviews and whiteboards how camouflaged private funds influence public policy. She calls for new laws to reveal cash flow sources, and she makes her arguments clearly and convincingly, going out of her way to interview all sides. Reed says, rightly, that the issue isn’t a Democratic or Republican problem, but a general constitutional crisis. Be sure to see it but bring a cool drink. It’ll make your blood boil.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Fire Weather Warning Ongoing

Santa Barbara's south coast to stay dry and hot through Tuesday.

Paul Dore Dies

Charismatic former leader of Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation dies at age 54.

Record Amount of Drugs Smuggled Into Jail

Dylan Sulit-Swalley hid the contraband "inside his person."

Foresters Roll Up Another Overwhelming Win, 20-12

Dodge City hammered in highest scoring game in 84 years of NBC World Series.

Abel Maldonado Leasing Land to Pot Farmers

'My thinking has evolved,' said former lieutenant governor.