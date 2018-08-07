WEATHER »

Grief Blowers

By

I was convinced about the dangers of leaf blowers by an emergency room physician who asserts that allergies, lung and cardiovascular illness are aggravated by the pollen and pollutants that become airborne when leaf blowers are used. These contaminants can remain airborne long after the visible dust and leaves settle. Santa Barbara’s Municipal Code makes the use of leaf blowers in Santa Barbara illegal. These laws were created by a citizen petitioning effort led by artist Ashleigh Brilliant years ago, but enforcement is lacking. Gasoline engines have little to do with the public health risk of leaf blowers but so far the city has only enforced on gasoline powered leaf blowers.

Gardeners and landscapers who buy leaf blowers without knowing that their use is illegal in the city deserve our sympathy. If they use the leaf blowers they will increase illness in our community. Please support mandatory warnings by businesses that sell leaf blowers. This could include both visible warnings on the shelf where the leaf blowers are situated and verbal warnings at the checkout including perhaps the printed municipal code.

