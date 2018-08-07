Hotel Skyview’s Culinary Contribution

After five years at Full of Life Flatbread, Chef Will Hanko is leading his own kitchen at Norman in Hotel Skyview on the prominent hill above Los Alamos.

Ever since the large yellow “Motel” sign rose above Highway 101 in 1959, the Skyview Motel attracted many a road-weary traveler — even, supposedly, the Beatles once. But its prominent hilltop perch, where the 33 rooms cast a dim glow at night against the dark expanses of the Los Alamos Valley, also inspired many a creepy feeling, so similar was it to the Bates Motel of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic horror film Psycho. It’s in that vein that the new owners of the meticulously renovated property, which is now called the Hotel Skyview, decided to christen the on-site restaurant Norman — as in Norman Bates, the murderous character acted so hauntingly by a young Anthony Perkins in 1960 film. By Paul Wellman

“You might as well dance with it,” said the restaurant’s manager, Jorge Hernandez, who watched the two-year renovation from across the highway while working at Full of Life Flatbread, Bell Street Farm, and Bob’s Well Bread. “There’s no need to fight that.”

The similarities, thankfully, stop there. There’s nothing dark or dusty about Norman, and the only danger is drinking too many of their refreshing cocktails — perfect, in these warm months, for the adjacent pool — or perhaps slurping a gout-inducing bevy of oysters, which come with what might be the first cocktail sauce ever worth applying.

The kitchen is helmed by Chef Will Hanko, a Santa Maria native who learned the art of fine cooking at Artisan in Paso Robles and then spent the last five years at Full of Life Flatbread, where owner Clark Staub became a critical mentor. “He cares about people,” said Hanko. “You don’t see that a lot these days.”

No culinary school could provide that level of training, either, as the menu changes every week. “In the five years I was there, we probably did 700 different appetizers,” said Hanko. “That was an eye-opener, not just into the world of cooking, but also into working with local purveyors, making connections, and trying to support our community.”

Hanko was on the verge of leaving cooking altogether to attend college. “But this opportunity came up, and I felt really intrigued by it,” said Hanko. “I knew it would be a good thing for me to do, not just to cook but also to help do my part in building up the town of Los Alamos. I just wanted to be a part of it.”

A few months into the job, Hanko admits that he’s still figuring out the right formula. “In the daytime, people are hanging out around the pool and just relaxing, so I’m thinking more spa-type food, things that are easy and refreshing to eat and that go well with light cocktails,” explained Hanko. “At night, there’s a switch where it turns into a loungy cocktail bar, so I’m cooking more classic food to serve that crowd, more savory bites.” There’s also a brunch menu and a “snacks” period in between lunch and dinner service.

During my afternoon visit, I saddled up to the sunny, stylish bar, though the seats outside under the juniper tree were also beckoning. My dinner kicked off with those Grassy Bar oysters from Morro Bay and the Pineapple Express cocktail, in which rum and agricole get an herbal cannabis kick from CBD oil. The cocktail menu alone is captivating, and broken into the categories of Classic, Refresh (fruit based), Garden (veggie and tomato based), and Bubbles (sparkling wine based).

