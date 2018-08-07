Not a Speedbump

Re the letter from Ms. Roig concerning her accident on her bike, I echo her comment that the streets and sidewalks in Santa Barbara present hazards in the form of cyclists, dogs, and skateboarders. In the same week, I was told firsthand of the experience of an older female friend who had been knocked down by a cyclist on the sidewalk downtown. She spent the night in the hospital. These incidents cause us older folk much alarm.
Article ToolsPrint friendly
E-mail story
Tip Us Off
More like this story
To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.