WEATHER »
Logan Allen

Paul Wellman

Logan Allen

Foresters Player of the Week: Logan Allen

Arkansas Native Revitalizes Offense at National Baseball Congress World Series

By (Contact)

The Foresters endured a two-game losing streak at the end of their regular season, when Allen was limited to one plate appearance while nursing a sore shoulder. His return to the starting lineup revitalized the offense in the first two games of the 84th National Baseball Congress World Series at Wichita, Kansas. He led off Santa Barbara’s opening game with a double and proceeded to score three runs on three hits in an 18-5 rout of Lonestar (Texas). The Arkansas native had another three hits and three runs in a record-setting 20-12 slugfest against Dodge City, Kansas. Santa Barbara, attempting to become the first team to win seven NBC championships, would need three wins in three days beginning with the quarterfinals on Thursday, August 9.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Highway 101 Closes in Gaviota

Major accident involving three vehicles closes 101 at El Capitan.

Fire Weather Warning Ongoing

Santa Barbara's south coast to stay dry and hot through Tuesday.

Paul Dore Dies

Charismatic former leader of Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation dies at age 54.

Record Amount of Drugs Smuggled Into Jail

Dylan Sulit-Swalley hid the contraband "inside his person."

Foresters Roll Up Another Overwhelming Win, 20-12

Dodge City hammered in highest scoring game in 84 years of NBC World Series.