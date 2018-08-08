WEATHER »

Game of the Week: Maserati of S.B. USPA American Cup

Five Teams to Compete Sunday as High-Goal Polo Season Winds Down

There are two prestigious championships yet to be claimed in the Polo Club’s high-goal season: the America Cup this Sunday and the Pacific Coast Open on September 2. Five teams are competing. Carpinteria native Jeff Hall led Lucchese to victory in the latest tournament, the Robert Skene Trophy, defeating Restoration Hardware by a 14-13 score. 3pm. S.B. Polo & Racquet Club, 3300 Via Real, Carpinteria. $12-$22. Call 684-6683 or visit sbpolo.com.

