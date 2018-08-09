Coastal Commission to Review Santa Barbara Short-Term Rentals

Short-term vacation rentals (STVRs) on unincorporated residential property in Santa Barbara County will get a second hearing before the California Coastal Commission on August 10. In May, commissioners voted 7-5 against the county’s newly drafted ordinance regulating STVRs, saying proposed county restrictions would limit public access to affordable overnight lodging along the coast, which goes against the mandate of the Coastal Act. Commission staffers are recommending that the commission uphold its position.