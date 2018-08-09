After-School Activities Guide 2018

Click here to view the After School Activities Guide listings.

Wake up, get dressed, and brush your teeth.

Eat breakfast, go to school, hide the nerves underneath

the shield that protects you from what’s in store,

teachers, bells, and knowing the score

of all those tests

that you must take;

they say higher learning is at stake.

Respect to those who study a trade,

blue-collar jobs

where skills are displayed.

STEM is great, for those who choose,

but so are the ARTS for lighting a fuse

of visual, performing, and literary things

that express yourself as human beings.

Continue your passion after-school,

find the right program that gives you fuel

to create, play a sport, hang out, get real,

get more educated, or do cartwheels!

Don’t do it without our Indy guide.

We’re here to help the community glide

into a year

that helps the children,

with the lives

that they are building!