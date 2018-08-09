WEATHER »
Girls Inc.

Courtesy Photo

Girls Inc.

After-School Activities Guide 2018

Check Out All There Is to Do When Class Ends with Our Complete Listings

By (Contact)

Click here to view the After School Activities Guide listings.

Wake up, get dressed, and brush your teeth.

Eat breakfast, go to school, hide the nerves underneath

the shield that protects you from what’s in store,

teachers, bells, and knowing the score

of all those tests

that you must take;

they say higher learning is at stake.

Respect to those who study a trade,

blue-collar jobs

where skills are displayed.

STEM is great, for those who choose,

but so are the ARTS for lighting a fuse

of visual, performing, and literary things

that express yourself as human beings.

Continue your passion after-school,

find the right program that gives you fuel

to create, play a sport, hang out, get real,

get more educated, or do cartwheels!

Don’t do it without our Indy guide.

We’re here to help the community glide

into a year

that helps the children,

with the lives

that they are building!

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Edison to Shutdown Power During Extreme Fire Weather

The utility company deems the drastic measure the 'lesser of two evils.'

Thomas Fire No Longer Number One

The Mendocino Complex fire is now the biggest in modern state history.

Highway 101 Closes in Gaviota

Major accident involving three vehicles closes 101 at El Capitan.

Fire Weather Warning Ongoing

Santa Barbara's south coast to stay dry and hot through Tuesday.

Paul Dore Dies

Charismatic former leader of Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation dies at age 54.