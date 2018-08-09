After-School Activities Guide 2018

Click here to view the After School Activities Guide listings.
Wake up, get dressed, and brush your teeth.
Eat breakfast, go to school, hide the nerves underneath
the shield that protects you from what’s in store,
teachers, bells, and knowing the score
of all those tests
that you must take;
they say higher learning is at stake.
Respect to those who study a trade,
blue-collar jobs
where skills are displayed.
STEM is great, for those who choose,
but so are the ARTS for lighting a fuse
of visual, performing, and literary things
that express yourself as human beings.
Continue your passion after-school,
find the right program that gives you fuel
to create, play a sport, hang out, get real,
get more educated, or do cartwheels!
Don’t do it without our Indy guide.
We’re here to help the community glide
into a year
that helps the children,
with the lives
that they are building!