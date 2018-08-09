Foresters in Final Phase

They had a feast, then a famine. Now the Santa Barbara Foresters would be satisfied with three square meals in their quest for a seventh National Baseball Congress championship.

The Foresters face the San Diego Stars today (Thursday, Aug. 9) at 1:30 p.m. Santa Barbara time in the quarterfinals of the 84th NBC World Series.

After scoring 38 runs in their first two games at Wichita, Kansas, the Foresters got none against the pitching of the Seattle Studs in a 5-0 defeat Tuesday. Both teams advanced to the quarterfinals with 2-1 records. Santa Barbara finished on top of the pool because of its huge run differential.

For the next three days, it’s win or go home. Bracketed to play the winner of the Foresters-Stars game in the semifinals Friday are either the San Antonio Angels or San Diego Waves. The other four teams still alive are the Studs, the Wellington (Kansas) Heat, Colorado Cyclones and NCAA National Team.

The championship game will be Saturday. For six consecutive years, the winner was either Santa Barbara or Seattle – the Foresters in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2016; the Studs in 2013 and 2015. The Kansas Stars, a team of former major leaguers, won the title last year but did not return this summer.